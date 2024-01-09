How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on 15 January following a six-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes that crippled the entertainment industry last summer.

Hosted for the first time by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, the 2024 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best television shows that aired between 1 June 2022, and 31 May 2023.

The nominees, which were announced last July, include Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso – all of which earned multiple nods.

The Emmys come a week after the 2024 Golden Globe Awards honoured the best in television and film, seeing multiple wins in the TV categories for Succession and The Bear.

How can I watch the Emmys?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, Monday night, 15 January, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be telecast live for US viewers on the Fox network starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The Emmy trophy (Getty Images)

Ahead of the ceremony, E! will host Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys starting at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by red carpet coverage at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

In the UK, the ceremony will be broadcast the following evening (16 January) on Sky Max and Sky Showcase at 9pm GMT.

No presenters have yet been announced.

Now with a TV-themed name, downtown LA’s Peacock Theater, formerly the Microsoft Theater and the Nokia Theatre, has been the go-to home for the Emmys since 2008.

Who’s hosting the Emmys?

Fox is taking its turn this year in an annual rotation between the four networks. Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy seven times for his work on ABC’s Black-ish, is a first-time Emmys host, although he’s hosted the NAACP Image Awards eight times.

He’ll also have a fresh connection to Fox by the time he takes the Emmys stage – his new show We Are Family is set to debut in early January.

Emmys host Anthony Anderson (Invision)

Who are this year’s Emmy nominees?

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees were all from the gilded cable channel.

Succession is the leading nominee, getting 27 for its fourth and final season, including best drama, an award it has won at two of the past three Emmys. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for Best Actor in a Drama. Four more men from the show are up for Best Supporting Actor. And Sarah Snook got a Best Actress nomination.

HBO’s The Last of Us got 24 nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actor for Pedro Pascal and Best Actress for Bella Ramsey.

The White Lotus, yes, also from HBO, got 23 noms for its second season. Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza are among the whopping five nominees from the show in the single category of Best Supporting Actress.

Ted Lasso was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including Best Comedy Series, and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Apple TV+ series won both awards for each of its first two seasons.

Brian Cox in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

Why were the awards postponed?

Hollywood’s historic work stoppage among writers and actors, both essential to the Emmys, meant the show had a rare delay for an unprecedented four months.

Leaders of the Television Academy were among those breathing a sigh of relief when actors voted to approve their new strike-ending contract on 5 December and put a period on the entire stoppage.

With an autumn show date based around the traditional broadcast TV season, the Emmys have for years had some quirks based on the far more scattered schedule of cable and streaming. The delay makes those oddities even odder.

To give one example, the 13 nominations for Hulu’s The Bear are for its first season, even though the awards will be handed out six months after its second season dropped.

In another anomaly, by the time of the ceremony, all the winners will have been established, the metaphorical envelopes sitting unopened for more than four months. That’s because the Television Academy wanted at least the voting to be the same as always, so its approximately 20,000 members had to cast their ballots by 28 August.

The January date will put the Emmys within the rest of Hollywood’s awards season, a week after the Golden Globes and about six weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards – both ceremonies that honour television along with movies.

The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. That ceremony would end up being held in November.

The full list of Emmy nominees for 2023 can be found here.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press