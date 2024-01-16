2024 Emmy Awards: Winners list in full

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Monday night (15 January), the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards arrived at last following a four-month delay.

While the winners of the biggest awards ceremony in television were meant to be announced way back in September, due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Emmys were pushed back from their original slot to January.

This meant that it felt a bit like we were going back in time... Hulu’s high-octane kitchen drama The Bear, for example, which has now run for two seasons, has 13 nominations. But all the nods were for its first season, which was released in June 2022, rather than for its sublime second run, which has now been out for nearly seven months.

Here are all the winners of the night...

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession WINNER

Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe on ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO)

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear WINNER

Jury Duty

Ronald Gladden (left) and James Marsden in ‘Jury Duty’ (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph on ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple (centre) with Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Limited Series

Beef WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters in 'Dahmer' (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef WINNER

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird WINNER

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta in ‘Black Bird’ (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Writing for a comedy series

Barry – Bill Hader for “Wow”

The Bear – Christopher Storer WINNER

Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper

Only Murders In The Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two – Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play

Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear – Christopher Storer WINNER

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney

Wednesday - Tim Burton

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Beef - Lee Sung Jin WINNER

Beef - Jake Schreier

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton

Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Writing for a Drama Series

Andor - Beau Willimon for “One Way Out”

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for “The Prick”

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for “Point And Shoot”

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for “Saul Gone”

The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for “Long, Long Time”

Succession - Jesse Armstrong for “Connor’s Wedding” WINNER

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Beef - Lee Sung Jin for “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain” WINNER

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for “Me-Time”

Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for “Stung”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Directing for a Drama Series

Andor - Benjamin Caron for “Rix Road”

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for “The Prick”

The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for “Long, Long Time”

Succession - Andrij Parekh for “America Decides”

Succession - Mark Mylod for “Connor’s Wedding” WINNER

Succession - Lorene Scafaria for “Living+”

The White Lotus - Mike White for “Arrivederci”

Outstanding Variety Special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony awards