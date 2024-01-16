2024 Emmy Awards: Winners list in full
All the shows and people that triumphed at the biggest night in television
On Monday night (15 January), the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards arrived at last following a four-month delay.
While the winners of the biggest awards ceremony in television were meant to be announced way back in September, due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Emmys were pushed back from their original slot to January.
This meant that it felt a bit like we were going back in time... Hulu’s high-octane kitchen drama The Bear, for example, which has now run for two seasons, has 13 nominations. But all the nods were for its first season, which was released in June 2022, rather than for its sublime second run, which has now been out for nearly seven months.
Here are all the winners of the night...
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession WINNER
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession WINNER
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary WINNER
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Limited Series
Beef WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef WINNER
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird WINNER
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Writing for a comedy series
Barry – Bill Hader for “Wow”
The Bear – Christopher Storer WINNER
Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper
Only Murders In The Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two – Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play
Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear – Christopher Storer WINNER
Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney
Wednesday - Tim Burton
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Beef - Lee Sung Jin WINNER
Beef - Jake Schreier
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton
Prey - Dan Trachtenberg
Writing for a Drama Series
Andor - Beau Willimon for “One Way Out”
Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for “The Prick”
Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for “Point And Shoot”
Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for “Saul Gone”
The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for “Long, Long Time”
Succession - Jesse Armstrong for “Connor’s Wedding” WINNER
The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Beef - Lee Sung Jin for “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain” WINNER
Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for “Me-Time”
Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for “Stung”
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Directing for a Drama Series
Andor - Benjamin Caron for “Rix Road”
Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for “The Prick”
The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for “Long, Long Time”
Succession - Andrij Parekh for “America Decides”
Succession - Mark Mylod for “Connor’s Wedding” WINNER
Succession - Lorene Scafaria for “Living+”
The White Lotus - Mike White for “Arrivederci”
Outstanding Variety Special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony awards
