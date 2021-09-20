Cedric the Entertainer made fun of the royal family at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The actor and comedian, who’s on hosting duties this year, joked: “As great as The Crownis, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy. I mean, that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Megan, that was the real tea right there, wasn’t it?”

He added: “Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America. I can’t believe they were talking about little Archie. How dark that little baby gonna be.”

In the couple’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle claimed there were “concerns” raised during her pregnancy about “how dark” their baby Archie’s skin might be.

Cedric continued: “They need little Archie! Charles can’t dance, who else going to teach them how to TikTok I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like come on Gammy.”

The jokes went down well with fans. “Cedric the Entertainer making fun of the royals and stanning King Archie LOVE THAT!” tweeted one person.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony for the awards, which celebrate the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

The Crown and The Mandalorian lead this year’s nominations. Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

You can follow all the action from the evening live here.