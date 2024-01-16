Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pedro Pascal issued a foul-mouthed retort to Kieran Culkin while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys.

Succession star Culkin had previously told the Last of Us actor to “suck it” while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama earlier this month.

The light-hearted insult was alluded to again when Pascal — who lost to Culkin at the Globes and was competing against him at the Emmys — took the stage at the prestigious TV awards event in the early hours of Tuesday morning (16 January).

Pascal, 48, was seen wearing a sling around his arm, having sustained an injury to his shoulder.

He told the crowd: “A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it’s actually my shoulder... Kieran Culkin beat the s*** out of me.”

The moment was censored in the TV broadcast of the event.

Culkin, 41, was seen staring in mock anger from his seat in the audience, before eventually breaking into a smile.

You can follow along with The Independent’s Emmys liveblog here.

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal at the 2024 Emmys (FOX/Getty)

The Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night in the US, was delayed by four months due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

Succession went into the night as the favourite throughout most of the drama categories, with Culkin tipped to take home Best Actor for his role as the impish Roman Roy.

The series, which concluded its fourth and final season last May, focused on the power struggles within a family of media moguls.

In the comedy categories, it was FX’s culinary series The Bear that was the heavy favourite. Sure enough, prizes were awarded to Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the supporting actress and actor categories, while Jeremy Allen White won lead actor.

You can find a list of all the night’s winners here.