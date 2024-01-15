Jump to content

1705347632

Emmys 2024 LIVE: Succession leads nominations ahead of red carpet show

Annual awards show faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes

Annabel Nugent,Maanya Sachdeva,Nicole Vassell,Inga Parkel
Monday 15 January 2024 19:40
Succession final season trailer

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.

The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.

The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.

You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.

1705346406

Jenna Ortega could make history tonight

The 21-year-old Wednesday star already made history as the youngest Latina to earn an acting Emmy nomination. So should she go on to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Ortega will become the youngest Latina acting Emmy winner ever.

She’s up against Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Christina Applegate (Dead to Me).

Read more:

(Netflix)

Jenna Ortega fans celebrate Wednesday star’s record-breaking first Emmy nomination

Former child star is the youngest Latina actor to be nominated for an acting Emmy

Inga Parkel15 January 2024 19:20
1705342806

Will the Emmys still have a second awards show in September?

This year, there will technically be two 2024 Emmy Awards shows, the postponed 75th Emmys happening on Monday (15 January) and the 76th Emmy Awards in September. The former will be awarding shows that were released between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, while the latter will recognise series and shows released between 1 May 2023 and 31 May 2024.

Inga Parkel15 January 2024 18:20
1705339206

Who will present the Emmys?

Joining host Anthony Anderson on stage to present the awards, is a long list of stars, which include: Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Brett Goldstein, Jon Hamm, Taraji P Henson, Glenn Howerton and Ken Jeong.

Rob McElhenney, Joel McHale, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Holland Taylor, Juno Temple, Taylor Tomlinson and Hannah Waddingham will also present.

Inga Parkel15 January 2024 17:20
1705338006

Did the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards give a little insight into what will win tonight?

So far, Succession and The Bear have completely dominated the TV competition at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Beef also led several of the categories for limited series.

Oftentimes, the Emmys arrive ahead of the Golden Globes, however, this year, with the delayed Emmy Awards, the order has flipped. Similarly to how the Golden Globes act as a predictor for the Oscars, I think it’ll do the same for the Emmys.

Inga Parkel15 January 2024 17:00
1705335606

Here’s a peak at the seating arrangement for Monday night’s ceremony, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

I spy previously announced presenters – Ke Huy Quan, Carol Burnett, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and several Grey’s Anatomy stars – along with nominees: Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, the cast of Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building leads Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

Inga Parkel15 January 2024 16:20
1705332014

Succession’s brutal finale cements Shakespearean tragedy as one of this century’s greatest works of art

Whether you’re a paid-up member of the Waystar Royco fan club or you’ve never seen an episode of Succession in your life, you’ll surely be aware that it’s the show to beat at this year’s Emmys.

With its fourth and final season coming to a suitably dramatic finish last summer, the Jesse Armstrong-created drama is nominated for 27 Emmy awards, with some actors going head-to-head for the same award.

Here’s Louis Chilton’s take on Succession’s stunning conclusion, and why all the high praise is warranted:

Succession’s finale cemented Shakespearean tragedy as one of greatest works of art

Jesse Armstrong’s blackly comic drama, which has the most Emmy nominations of any show this year, came to an end in May after four sensational seasons. It wasn’t just a compelling piece of television, writes Louis Chilton – it was a towering artistic achievement

Nicole Vassell15 January 2024 15:20
1705328414

Who won big at the 2022 Emmys?

The last Emmy Awards were held in September 2022, honouring the best of primetime TV released between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.

Here’s a reminder of the winners from the 74th Emmys, from Succession to Ted Lasso.

Emmys 2022: Full list of winners

All the winners from the Los Angeles ceremony

Nicole Vassell15 January 2024 14:20
1705324814

What will – and what should – win at the Emmys?

If you’ve yet to make your guesses for what will score the top prizes at tonight’s Emmy Awards, have no fear – we have your guide to the runners and riders here.

Louis Chilton has made predictions across the major categories for what will, and what should emerge victorious. Spoiler alert: it looks like the people of The Bear will be very happy...

Check it out below:

Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win

Louis Chilton looks at the runners and riders for this year’s long-delayed ceremony

Nicole Vassell15 January 2024 13:20
1705321200

ICYMI...

Here are the full list of Emmy nominees up for an award tonight:

2024 Emmy Awards: Nominations list in full

HBO dominates this year’s TV awards ceremony

Annabel Nugent15 January 2024 12:20
1705317600

As the biggest night in television approaches, not everyone has a sunny outlook on the current landscape of TV.

The Sopranos creator David Chase had harsh words to say when it came to the so-called golden era of television, which his acclaimed HBO series ushered in – and which he believes is “dying”.

Read more about what Chase had to say on the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos here...

Sopranos creator David Chase says the golden era of TV is over: ‘Something is dying’

Chase said the 25th anniversary of his series is a ‘funeral’ for the medium

Annabel Nugent15 January 2024 11:20

