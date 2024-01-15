Emmys 2024 LIVE: Succession leads nominations ahead of red carpet show
Annual awards show faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.
The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.
While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.
The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.
You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.
Jenna Ortega could make history tonight
The 21-year-old Wednesday star already made history as the youngest Latina to earn an acting Emmy nomination. So should she go on to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Ortega will become the youngest Latina acting Emmy winner ever.
She’s up against Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Christina Applegate (Dead to Me).
Read more:
Former child star is the youngest Latina actor to be nominated for an acting Emmy
Will the Emmys still have a second awards show in September?
This year, there will technically be two 2024 Emmy Awards shows, the postponed 75th Emmys happening on Monday (15 January) and the 76th Emmy Awards in September. The former will be awarding shows that were released between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, while the latter will recognise series and shows released between 1 May 2023 and 31 May 2024.
Who will present the Emmys?
Joining host Anthony Anderson on stage to present the awards, is a long list of stars, which include: Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Brett Goldstein, Jon Hamm, Taraji P Henson, Glenn Howerton and Ken Jeong.
Rob McElhenney, Joel McHale, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Holland Taylor, Juno Temple, Taylor Tomlinson and Hannah Waddingham will also present.
Did the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards give a little insight into what will win tonight?
So far, Succession and The Bear have completely dominated the TV competition at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Beef also led several of the categories for limited series.
Oftentimes, the Emmys arrive ahead of the Golden Globes, however, this year, with the delayed Emmy Awards, the order has flipped. Similarly to how the Golden Globes act as a predictor for the Oscars, I think it’ll do the same for the Emmys.
Here’s a peak at the seating arrangement for Monday night’s ceremony, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.
I spy previously announced presenters – Ke Huy Quan, Carol Burnett, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and several Grey’s Anatomy stars – along with nominees: Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, the cast of Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building leads Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.
Succession’s brutal finale cements Shakespearean tragedy as one of this century’s greatest works of art
Whether you’re a paid-up member of the Waystar Royco fan club or you’ve never seen an episode of Succession in your life, you’ll surely be aware that it’s the show to beat at this year’s Emmys.
With its fourth and final season coming to a suitably dramatic finish last summer, the Jesse Armstrong-created drama is nominated for 27 Emmy awards, with some actors going head-to-head for the same award.
Here’s Louis Chilton’s take on Succession’s stunning conclusion, and why all the high praise is warranted:
Succession’s finale cemented Shakespearean tragedy as one of greatest works of art
Jesse Armstrong’s blackly comic drama, which has the most Emmy nominations of any show this year, came to an end in May after four sensational seasons. It wasn’t just a compelling piece of television, writes Louis Chilton – it was a towering artistic achievement
Who won big at the 2022 Emmys?
The last Emmy Awards were held in September 2022, honouring the best of primetime TV released between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.
Here’s a reminder of the winners from the 74th Emmys, from Succession to Ted Lasso.
Emmys 2022: Full list of winners
All the winners from the Los Angeles ceremony
What will – and what should – win at the Emmys?
If you’ve yet to make your guesses for what will score the top prizes at tonight’s Emmy Awards, have no fear – we have your guide to the runners and riders here.
Louis Chilton has made predictions across the major categories for what will, and what should emerge victorious. Spoiler alert: it looks like the people of The Bear will be very happy...
Check it out below:
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win
Louis Chilton looks at the runners and riders for this year’s long-delayed ceremony
ICYMI...
Here are the full list of Emmy nominees up for an award tonight:
2024 Emmy Awards: Nominations list in full
HBO dominates this year’s TV awards ceremony
As the biggest night in television approaches, not everyone has a sunny outlook on the current landscape of TV.
The Sopranos creator David Chase had harsh words to say when it came to the so-called golden era of television, which his acclaimed HBO series ushered in – and which he believes is “dying”.
Read more about what Chase had to say on the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos here...
Sopranos creator David Chase says the golden era of TV is over: ‘Something is dying’
Chase said the 25th anniversary of his series is a ‘funeral’ for the medium
