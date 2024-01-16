Aubrey Plaza’s yellow dress at 2024 Emmys sparks hilarious memes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aubrey Plaza’s yellow dress at this year’s Emmy Awards has sparked some hilarious memes.

The 39-year-old actor walked the red carpet on 15 January, while arriving at the 75th annual event. During the occasion, she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Harper Spiller in White Lotus.

While posing outside of the Peacock Theater, Plaza turned heads with her look: a yellow dress with a giant sewing needle poked through the square-cut top. She paired the floor-length gown, which was designed by Loewe, with silver earrings and rings, while she wore her hair in a half-ponytail.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Plaza’s outfit divided viewers, with many reacting with memes about the front of the dress resembling a Post-it note.

One social media user posted a photo of the dress, which had been edited to read: “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me,” quoting the Post-it note that Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City received when her partner, Jack Berger, left her.

Another person shared a snap of Plaza from the red carpet and quipped: “The Declaration of Independence waiting to be signed.”

“And apparently a large manilla envelope of documents stapled to Aubrey Plaza’s boob,” a third joked, in response to a different photo of the actor from the event.

Other people mocked the needle that was sticking through the actor’s dress, with some suggesting it looked like Plaza had been knitting the dress herself.

“I’m just trying to look like the thing you put your needle on so you don’t lose it when you’re sewing,” one tweeted.

‘“How’d you lose the eye?’” another jokingly asked, before quipping: “Aubrey Plaza sat down beside me at the Emmys and her dress stabbed me.”

While Plaza was nominated for an Emmy during tonight’s event, she ultimately lost the award to her White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge. Aside from Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, White Lotus received 22 other nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

You can find The Independent’s live coverage of the best-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet here, and our live coverage of all the latest from the awards show here.