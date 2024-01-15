Emmy Awards 2024: The best-dressed celebrities on this year’s red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards have officially made their return on 15 January, after the event was delayed by four months.

Initially, the awards were set for their usual slot on 18 September, but the occasion was pushed back due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, which came to an end in November 2023. The nominations were also initially announced in July of last year, with HBO’s Succession receiving more than 13 acting nominations.

This year, the Emmy Awards are taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and Hollywood’s favourite celebrities are currently heading to the red carpet in some show-stopping looks.

The red carpet is expected to include all the glitz and glamour of awards season, and follows an impressive Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month.

From Laverne Cox to Heather McMahan, these are the best looks at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

The Orange and the New Black star looked stunning in a black leather dress with a deep V-neckline. She also had her hair in a high ponytail, and completed her look with a silver bracelet, and dangling earrings.

Heather McMahan

(Getty Images)

Comedia Heather McMahan dazzled in an all-black look, which included a strapless dress and coat with faux-fur hanging off the sleeves. She also had a pair of black heels on and silver earrings.

Zuri Hall

(Getty Images)

Zuir Hall posed on the red carpet in a brown strapless gown, which had a mermaid skirt at the bottom. For accessories, the entertainment reporter chose silver earrings and rings and a brown and silver statement necklace.