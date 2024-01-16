The Bear stars share surprising, lengthy on-stage kiss after Emmys win

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ebon Moss-Bachrach planted a huge kiss on Matty Matheson’s lips after The Bear won Best Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Hulu/FX series won big at the Los Angeles ceremony on Monday (15 January), taking home six trophies in total.

The whole cast took to the stage to accept the Comedy Series award, but it was TV chef-turned-actor Matheson who grabbed the microphone.

“I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” the Neil actor began. But before he could finish, Moss-Bachrach – who plays Cousin Richie on the show – grabbed Mattheson by the sides of his head and pulled him in for a lengthy smooch, causing shocked reactions from their cast mates and cheers from the audience.

“I love you Ebon,” a slightly stunned Matheson said after the kiss. After regaining his composure, Matheson continued: “I just love restaurants so much. The good, the bad, it’s rough. We’re all broken inside and every single day we’ve got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it’s really beautiful, and all of us here get to make a show together.

“We get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety… But this is really amazing. The beautiful cast and crew. There’s so many people that make this show happen every single day, and it’s really beautiful.

“It’s hard work. It’s early hours, we don’t see the sun for three months. Shooting on a soundstage is really cool. I’ve never been on one before. I’ve never acted before.”

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series (Getty Images)

Mattheson also serves as a producer on the show.

Before appearing on The Bear, he featured on food shows including Vice’s Munchies, Dead Set on Life and It’s Suppertime, as well as the YouTube series Cookin’ Somethin’ W/Matty Matheson and Stupid F*cking Cooking Show.

Among The Bear’s Emmy trophies, Ayo Edebiri won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Moss-Bachrach won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

You can find the full list of all the winners at this year’s Emmys here.