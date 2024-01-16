✕ Close Emmy's 2024: Stars walk 'silver carpet' as event gets underway

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.

The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows took place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year. As such, these awards honour shows that aired between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, meaning it feels a bit like deja vu.

The show with the most nominations wss Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus were also heavily nominated, but failed to compete in terms of wins on the night.

Netflix’s limited series Beef and Hulu’s comedy The Bear also saw a raft of wins on the night.

