Emmys 2024 live: Succession and The Bear sweep awards as night ends with huge onstage snog
The Emmys faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.
The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows took place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year. As such, these awards honour shows that aired between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, meaning it feels a bit like deja vu.
The show with the most nominations wss Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus were also heavily nominated, but failed to compete in terms of wins on the night.
Netflix’s limited series Beef and Hulu’s comedy The Bear also saw a raft of wins on the night.
Video: Pedro Pascal’s joke about Kieran Culkin censored by Emmys broadcast
Emmys 2024 sees Succession, Beef and The Bear share the vast majority of spoils
“It might be remembered as a three-way battle, but there was no real battle about it,” writes Louis Chilton. “HBO’s universally acclaimed drama Succession ended the night as the most prolific victor, winning a total of six awards in the drama categories, including Best Series, Best Actor (for Kieran Culkin), Best Actress (for Sarah Snook) and Best Supporting Actor (for Matthew Macfadyen).
“The comedy strand, meanwhile, was dominated by FX’s knife-edge culinary comedy The Bear, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking home three of the four acting prizes. And in the limited series field, it was Netflix’s tit-for-tat thriller Beef that won the night, garnering five wins.”
Kieran Culkin asks wife for more kids
The Succession star, who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as the mischievous, foul-mouthed Roman Roy, used his speech to tell his wife Jazz Charton: “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids... I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much.”
In response, Charton could be seen covering her face with her hands in a mixture of joy and shock.
Culkin, 41, and Charton, 35, share two children together: Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf.
Kieran Culkin asks wife for more kids as he accepts Best Actor prize at 2024 Emmys
Actor beat co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong to win the award
Stephen Colbert reveals that his wife saved his life after his appendix burst
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host, 59, opened up about the ordeal, which happened in November, while speaking to ET’s Nischelle Turner on the red carpet.
Colbert, who cancelled multiple shows in November after the health scare, credited Evelyn McGee-Colbert, his wife of more than 30 years, while telling Turner: “Where’s my wife? She’s somewhere around here. She saved my life.”
The late-night host then elaborated on his ruptured appendix, and how McGee-Colbert stepped in to help. “First, appendix. And I was in a lot of pain. It was the last show before we took a break. And I went: ‘I’ll just go do the show anyway. I’m sure we’ll be fine.’ By the time the show’s over I had a 102.5 fever. I was in shock. I had blood poisoning,” he recalled.
Colbert then joked about the situation, offering a warning to viewers: “Don’t do it, kids. Don’t broadcast with blood poisoning!”
Stephen Colbert credits his wife with saving his life
‘Don’t broadcast with blood poisoning!’ late-night host tells viewers
Winners list in full
That brings an end to the 2024 Emmy Awards (which were actually the 2023 Emmy Awards). I think it’s safe to say that Golden Globes host Jo Koy will be looking enviously at how smoothly that ceremony went. It was classy and ended with a clip of Martin Luther King Jr on his day of celebration, bravo.
Thanks for joining us here at The Independent where we’ll continue to bring you reactions from the show as my poor colleagues in the UK get some sleep.
You can find a full list of tonight’s winners below:
2024 Emmy Awards: Winners list in full
All the shows and titles that triumphed at the biggest night in television
Ebon Moss-Bachrach snogs Matty Matheson’s face off
While accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, TV chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson was gripped by his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach who planted a huge snog on his lips.
The pair held in embrace for a good few seconds as the crowd cheered before finally parting. “I love you Ebon,” a dazed Matheson said after. He continued to thank restaurants in general and the hospitality industry.
Succession wins the big prize
In an unsurprising finish, Succession wins Best Drama Series.
In his speech, showrunner Jesse Armstrong thanks Brian Cox “whom this show has revolved around since day one”.
The last win of the night takes the HBO show’s total to six wins.
Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook win for Succession
Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook rounded out a trio of acting wins for Succession following Matthew Macfadyen’s earlier in the night.
Beating out his cast mates Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Culkin gave the former a kiss on the mouth before making his way on stage. The funnyman was emotional and serious right until the end of his speech where he begged his wife for more children – “You said you’d think about it if I won!”
Daniel Radcliffe sparks marriage rumours
Daniel Radcliffe has sparked rumours that he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have gotten married.
The 34-year-old actor spoke candidly about his family during an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, while walking the red carpet. Radcliffe was nominated for his first-ever Emmy award for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Speaking to Cox, Radcliffe seemingly hinted that he and Darke – who he shares his nearly one-year-old son with – had tied the knot when he described his partner’s parents.
“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he said, when discussing some of the feedback he received about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God.”
Daniel Radcliffe sparks rumours he married longtime partner Erin Darke
Actor was nominated for his first-ever Emmy award at this year’s event
Elton John completes EGOT
Sir Elton John has become the 19th person in history to achieve an “EGOT”.
The honour, an acronym which stands for “Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, [and] Tony”, is unofficially bestowed upon entertainers who have managed to win the biggest awards in the four fields.
John earned the title with a win at the 2024 Emmys in the early hours of Tuesday (16 January), for his Disney+ concert programme Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.
Elton John completes EGOT with Emmys 2024 win
Musician is one of just a handful of people to have earned the honour
