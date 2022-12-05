Jump to content

England vs Senegal: Celebrities from Piers Morgan to Kate Beckinsale share reactions to World Cup win

Men’s football team progressed through to quarter finals in a convincing win

Louis Chilton
Monday 05 December 2022 09:15
Comments
World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face France

Celebrities from across the world of culture have reacted to England’s win over Senegal in the 2022 football World Cup.

The men’s national team beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 fixture on Sunday night (4 November), with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka putting Gareth Southgate’s team through.

England will go on to face France in the quarter finals of the competition, which is being held in Qatar.

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was spotted watching the match among a crowd at Wembley’s Boxpark, and was photographed celebrating wildly when the team scored.

Others shared their support for the national team on social media.

“Superb win, England coming alive after sluggish start,” wrote former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan. “This guy knows what he’s doing – congrats, Mr Southgate.

“France, and especially @KMbappe, will be a massive 1/4 Final challenge on Saturday night. But who the hell wants to play England in this World Cup right now? We have a great squad, top manager, and myriad players scoring goals for fun. The French should be more worried than us.”

Kate Beckinsale, meanwhile, shared a video of herself and others celebrating England’s win on Instagram.

Footage of musician Peter Andre watching the game was shared on the Instagram account of his son Junior; the singer can be seen agreeing that the cup is “coming home”.

Match of the Day presenter and former England footballer Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “This young @england team is not only excellent, it’s so bloody likeable. Love ‘em.”

Daytime TV personality Judge Robert Rinder, meanwhile, urged England to win the world cup as an “articulate middle finger” aimed at Qatar’s human rights record.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was also pictured watching the game. He tweeted: “What a game @England. Huge match next weekend against France. But is anyone else starting to believe that it might be coming home…?”

