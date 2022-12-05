Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for ‘unfair business practices’

‘Millions of fans waited up to eight hours and were unable to purchase tickets’

Peony Hirwani
Monday 05 December 2022 05:42
Comments

Howard Stern mocks Taylor Swift fans over Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift’s fans are suing Ticketmaster over the presale ticket fiasco for her Eras Tour.

Last month, tickets for the North American leg of the 32-year-old singer’s 2023 tour were released via presale.

However, the event site Ticketmaster crashed, with many expressing their disappointment on social media.

Soon after the presale launched, tickets emerged on resale sites for as much as $22,000 (£18,500).

The general sale was originally scheduled to take place on Friday (18 November), but was ultimately cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory”.

Recommended

Now, approximately 26 Swift fans have filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing Ticketmaster of “intentionally and purposefully” allowing scalpers and bots to buy concert tickets.

“Ticketmaster was eager to allow this arrangement, as Ticketmaster is paid again in additional fees every time a ticket is resold,” the suit stated.

“Millions of fans waited up to eight hours and were unable to purchase tickets as a result of insufficient ticket releases,” the document obtained by Deadline alleged.

(AP)

“Ticketmaster does not charge high prices to give a better service,” the suit stated. “It charges higher prices because it has no real competition and wants to take every dollar it can from buyers.”

Last month, Swift also shared her take on the situation in a post to Instagram Stories.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.

Recommended

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4m people got tickets, but it really p***es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

European dates for the Eras tour have not yet been announced.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in