Britney Spears confuses fans with ‘very weird’ birthday message to Jamie Lynn: ‘Something is definitely wrong’

‘We’ve officially entered the Twilight Zone,’ wrote one fan

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 04 December 2022 10:24
Comments
Britney Spears interviewed by Tucker Carlson in resurfaced clip

Britney Spears has confused fans after she shared a sweet message to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on her birthday.

The “Toxic” singer turned 41 on Friday (2 December). To commemorate the milestone, she shared an Instagram post paying tribute to Jamie Lynn, 31.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” Spears wrote in the caption.

“You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what it feels like… I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

She accompanied the post with two photos of Jamie Lynn, one in which the Zoey 101 star is playing guitar and another in which she is sitting by a kitchen counter.

Jamie Lynn is yet to respond to her sister’s post.

The message, however, has confused fans given how Spears has spoken about her sister in the year since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, during which time Jamie Lynn released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.

In January, Spears called her sister “scum” and hit out at her for “making money” off her name in a scathing Instagram post.

“The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn… especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!” wrote Spears.

(Britney Spears Instagram)

The singer’s latest post then comes as a shock to fans.

“Lmao, I think I skipped a few chapters,” joked one person. “This is a different f***ing book.”

Another added: “Come again? What is happening? Forgiveness? Or did we somehow miss a page? Or chapter? Book?”

“We’ve officially entered the Twilight Zone,” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “I’m so confused,” while another added: “... Sorry what?” and someone else wrote: “Something is definitely wrong.”

(Britney Spears via Instagram)

Many people also speculated that Spears no longer has control of her Instagram account and that she has been “hacked”.

One person wrote: “Yeah I need to [see] Britney holding a copy of today’s newspaper,” while someone else said: “This is sus af.”

Earlier this week, Spears donned a bridal veil and gown and announced that she had “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts.

