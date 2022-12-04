Jump to content

Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill

‘Devestated’ fans have expressed frustration at the late notice

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 04 December 2022 08:47
Comments
Aerosmith on new track

Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.

The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.

Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.

The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.

They assured fans that Tyler is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show (5 Decemeber).

“We sincerely apologise for the last minute choice,” they said.

Refunds will be made available to ticket-holders through their “point of purchase”.

The Boston-based rock band is behind hits such as “Dream On” (1973) and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (1998).

Disappointed fans reacted to the news on social media, many expressing their frustrations at the late-notice while others sent their well wishes to Tyler.

The frontman and former American Idol judge recently left rehab after he checked into a facility in May. There has been no suggestion that his current illness is drug-related.

He has previously spoken about his struggles with substance abuse, once revealing that his bandmates and management staged an intervention for him in 1988.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

