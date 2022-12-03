Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bill Burr: Clip of comedian roasting Kanye West resurfaces after rapper’s shocking Hitler comments

’Really listen to what is coming out of this guy’s mouth,’ comedian said in 2017

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 December 2022 16:44
Comments
Alex Jones attempts to persuade Kanye West to say he 'didn't like Hitler'

A clip showing Bill Burr roasting Kanye West has resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s shocking Hitler claims.

The rapper made widely criticised comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones earlier this week.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” he said on the show, later adding that he had a ‘fetish” for the Nazi leader.

When Jones said that West does not like Nazis or Hitler, the rapper replied: “I like Hitler.”

West has been condemnded his comments, and was suspended on Twitter. after sharing the antisemitic image of the Nazi sign over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

Recommended

In the wake of the disgraced rapper’s remarks, a clip of comedian Burr calling out West for previous egotistical claims was shared on social media by @WUTangKids, which has since gone viral.

“Next time Kanye’s going off on himself, just close your eyes, forget it’s him and really listen to what is coming out of this guy’s mouth,” Burr said in the clip.

“He says s*** like, ‘I’m a genius. I’m a God, I’m Shakespeare. My biggest regret is I won’t get to see myself perform live.’ That’s a direct quote: ‘My biggest regret is I won’t get to see myself perform live.’

Burr continued: “Dude, you put that ego in a white dude and it’s...” Here, he trailed off and did an impersonation of Hitler.

Following West’s comments, his fans on Reddit have turned on him by converting one of the biggest pages dedicated to him into a Taylor Swift appreciation and Holocaust awareness page.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in