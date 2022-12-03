Kanye West Reddit page overtaken by Taylor Swift fans and Holocaust awareness posts

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced rapper Kanye West’s fans on Reddit have turned on him by converting one of the biggest fan pages dedicated to him into a Taylor Swift appreciation and Holocaust awareness page.

The antisemitic rapper’s shocking comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones on Thursday morning, met with immense shock and anger, prompted the change.

West’s fans on the r/Kanye Reddit page have now expressed their anguish at the rapper’s comments and have begun to appreciate Swift.

The spearheading post on the page declared in its title: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas.”

The subreddit by Taylor Swift fans now has more than 42,000 upvotes.

The Reddit page has since been flooded with messages in support of Swift, with some even confessing that their dislike of the singer throughout the pair’s long and contentious history, was misguided.

West and Swift’s fans have continued to spar over the years.

The two singers’ feud started during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist to declare his support for Beyoncé.

He then used the incident in 2016 on the song “Famous” off the rapper’s “The Life of Pablo” album.

The lyrics said: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Later, Swift denounced the lyrics at the 2016 Grammy Awards and West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian allegedly leaked a phone conversation with Swift where she gave her approval to use the line in the song.

The clip was found to be edited.

Since then, Swift has not engaged with the rapper.

The changes to the Reddit page came hours after West, who was earlier dropped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga after a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader on Infowars.

The comments were so extreme that even Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist told to pay more than $1bn for falsely claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting was faked, openly disagreed with West and said he did not like Nazis.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” he said on the show.

Later in the show, when Jones told the rapper he had a “Hitler fetish” and that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, West replied, “I like Hitler.”

West has also been criticised by various other celebrities for his antisemitic comments.

On Thursday night, the rapper shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, something that led to him being suspended again on Twitter.