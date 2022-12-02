Alex Jones tries to persuade Kanye West to backtrack from abhorrent praise of Hitler

Alex Jones tried to persuade Kanye West to backtrack on his abhorrent praise of Hitler during a shocking InfoWars interview.

Adding to a series of antisemitic comments and hate speech, the disgraced rapper repeatedly declared he “loves” the Nazi leader.

“I get the Hugo Boss uniforms - amazing,” Mr Jones said, before adding “can we just kinda say you like the uniforms, but that’s about it?”

Shutting down the suggestion, Mr West said “no, there’s a lot of things I love about Hitler. A lot of things.”

The rapper made the comments in an interview on Thursday, 1 December.

