Casual Marvel fans have been left confused after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s trailer.

On Thursday (2 Decembeer), Marvel Studios released the first look at the new film just one week after the release of a Christmas special featuring its characters.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff are among the stars returning in the sequel, which has been written and directed by James Gunn.

However, it’s the presence of Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora that has caused some confusion among the fandom.

Gamora was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Her character returned in 2019 film Avengers: Endgame thanks to a time heist performed by the characters, which enabled a past version of Gamora to travel to the future in order to help assist in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

But this version of the character had yet to meet Pratt’s Peter “Star-Lord” Quill and, when she encounters him during the battle, does not know who he is.

After the battle, she leaves, with her absence remaining unexplained. In the Iron Man funeral scene, which features practically every Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Gamora is not present.

Perhaps this is why many casual Marvel viewer assumed this version of Gamora had returned to her original timeline, and are now wondering why she’s in the new trailer.

“Can someone explain to me how Gamora is still alive?” one viewer asked, with another adding: “I swear I mourned Gamora dying, what the hell is she doing here.”

The explanation is that the Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the new version introduce din Endgame; the one from the first two Guardians films is dead.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released in cinemas on 5 May 2023.