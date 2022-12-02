Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from service tomorrow
Catch them before they disappear from your watchlist
Netflix is culling a large quantity of titles from its service in December.
While the next 31 days will bring plenty more movies and TV shows for users to enjoy, several things that may have been on your watchlist will suddenly disappear.
To minimise surprise, we have compiled a full list of everything being taken down this month.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix from now until the end of the year here.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
1 December
Airplane!
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
American Reunion
American Wedding
Amistad
Bad Santa 2
Barbie in Princess Power
The Blue Lagoon
Changeling
Child’s Play 3
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
The Cleanse
Constantine
The Crow
The Danish Girl
Deliver Us from Eva
Dune (1984)
Executive Decision
The Express
Far and Away
Four Brothers
Free Birds
Geostorm
The Great Outdoors
High Plains Drifter
How High
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
In Bruges
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks
Jack Frost
The Last Legion
Long Weekend
Man of Tai Chi
The Man With the Iron Fists 2
Monster Island
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Happy Family
Oblivion
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
Paradise Lost
Pompeii
RED 2
Redemption
Robin Hood (2010)
Ronaldo
Rucker50
Sinister
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too
Survivor
Taking Lives
Taking New York
The Tale of Despereaux
The Theory of Everything
Together Together
Tokyo Godfathers
Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal
Tremors
Tremors 5: Bloodline
Two Weeks Notice
Untraceable
Waterworld
2 December
The Addams Family (2019)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
3 December
Break (Netflix Original)
The Whistlers
6 December
Friends with Money
Minecraft: Story Mode
Riddick
7 December
Endings, Beginnings
Over Her Dead Body
8 December
Blackfish
Body Brokers
Jaal
Shikari
10 December
Surf’s Up
13 December
Manhattan Murder Mystery
Motherless Brooklyn
14 December
Countdown
Hard Kill
15 December
Act of Valour
Bangistan
Dalla Buyers Club
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Dhadaknne Do
Don
Don 2
Eddie – Strongman
Ender’s Game
Fukrey
Game
Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
Karthik Calling Karthik
Lakshya
Luck by Chance
Mud
Rock On!!
She Is
Sparkle
Talaash
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
17 December
Blue Cafe and Guests
19 December
48 Christmas Wishes
The History of Future Folk
TV
2 December
Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
If I Were an Animal
Oggy and the Cockroaches
P King Duckling
Paprika
Space Jungle
Tattoo Fixers
This Way Up
3 December
Once Again
6 December
Trigger Happy TV
8 December
RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
13 December
Manhunt: Unabomber (Netflix Original)
16 December
Black (Netflix Original)
Cocomong
Merlin
Sequestered
17 December
Marvel Anime: X-Men
The Spectacular Spider-Man
18 December
The Salisbury Poisonings
19 December
Hello, My Twenties (Netflix Original)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies