Molly Rainford has shared a message for Strictly Come Dancing viewers after she found herself in the bottom two again.

Saturday’s results show (3 December) saw Kym Marsh eliminated from the competition after a dance-off with Rainford.

It was the fourth time in the series that Rainford, 22, and her professional partner Carlos Gu, 28, have found themselves in the bottom two.

Many fans were frustrated on Rainford’s behalf, writing on Twitter that she does not deserve to have competed in the dance-off so many times.

Following Saturday’s elimination (3 December), Rainford posted a message to fans on Twitter on Sunday morning (4 December).

“I’m feeling so blessed to still be in this competition,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who did vote and support us, I couldn’t be more grateful & thank you to the judges for keeping my @bbcstrictly dream alive for another week.”

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas opted to save Rainford, while Anton Du Beke voted to save Marsh.

Following news of the results, one person wrote on Twitter: “Beyond shocked about Molly being in the dance-off. Thought she delivered not only her best performance last night but one of the best Charlestons ever. Should be nowhere near the dance-off.”

Due to the World Cup, the semi-final of Strictly will air on Sunday (11 December), with the results aring the next day.