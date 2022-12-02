Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts.

The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.

“Yeah … I married myself 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!,” read one caption.

“I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT 🤔🤔🤔 ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too 💍💍💍 😂😂😂 !!!”

The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.

The caption read: “I never wear my gowns … they are so beautiful !!! This is my great great grandmother’s veil … I’m such an ANGEL !!!”

Heated discussion in the comments section from her 41.6m followers followed, with many supporting her, while others expressed concern for the star’s welfare.

“This whole nightgown series has been posted (and some deleted) over 25 times now in the span of 9 days…”, wrote one, while another said: “Someone needs to do a welfare check on her”.

Others came out in the star’s defence.

“[So] what if she wants to show this content over and over again and whatever the f**k she wants on her feed?,” wrote one follower.

“Britney has been traumatised by her family, the media and also the whole world. How do you expect someone like her [to] change from one day to another? This is gonna take several years of healing. She is not the person who used to be anymore.

“You people could stop judging and mocking and have respect and empathy. She's been through a lot. If you don't like her content on IG you can simply unfollow. Periodt (sic).”

The latest update from the singer, who turns 41 today (2 December), comes weeks after she opened up about her struggles with nerve damage.

Spears revealed that she was experiencing pain and disturbed sleep as a result of the health issues.

Writing on Instagram, she said she wakes up “like three times a week in bed with my hands are completely numb” with feelings of “pins and needles” on the right side of her body that “shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple… it stings and it’s scary”.

She added that while there was “no cure” for her ailment, dancing helps relieve her symptoms.