Khloe Kardashian has offered Britney Spears some styling tips, after the singler complimented the reality star’s curly hair.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Spears posted a photo of Kardashian wearing a sparkly crop top and skirt, as she posed with her long, blonde curly hair. The 38-year-old originally shared this photo of herself on Instagram in September, when she attended Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party.

In her tweet, Spears explained how she was inspired by Kardashian, writing: “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now…How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”

The Good American founder responded and noted how flattered she was by this praise.

“You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha!” she told the “Toxic” singer.

She went on to detail how she styled her hair, adding: “I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturizing spray…Sounds like a lot lol, You’re beautiful!”

Kim Kardashian also responded to Spears’ tweet and agreed with the singer’s compliment towards her sister, writing: “She sure is!”

On Twitter, multiple fans praised Kardashian and Spears’s tweets, with some hoping that the pair could become close friends.

“Help a girl out and send your glam squad over to her house!!” one wrote. “Btw - I meant NO shade. The Kardashians have the best makeup artists in the biz… who wouldn’t want a glam session?”

“As someone whose favourite pop queen and icon has always been @britneyspears and whose favourite Kardashian is @khloekardashian this conversation is what dreams are made of,” another wrote. “Please be friends.”

A third person added: “This interaction made my day.”

In the zoomed-in photo of Kardashian that Spears had posted, the reality star had paired her sparkly outfit with matching boots and purse. While they were cropped out of Spears’ post, Kim and reality star Lala Anthony had also posed with Kardashian at Beyoncé’s party.