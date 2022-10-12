Khloe Kardashian reveals she had 'incredibly rare' tumour removed from face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has had an "incredibly rare" tumour removed from her face.

The reality star said that she had a "small bump" biopsied after it was "not budging" after seven months.

"What [doctors] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face," Ms Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

