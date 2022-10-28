‘The shop is closed’: Khloe Kardashian says she won’t have any more children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian has said being a “control freak” made her experience of surrogacy more difficult as she reveals that she doesn’t plan on having any more children.

The reality TV star welcomed her second child, a son, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in August. The pair, who have had a tumultuous on-off relationship since 2016, also share a daughter named True, four.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (27 October), Kardashian said she is ecstatic about having both a daughter and a son, and that the “[baby] shop is closed”.

While Kardashian carried True, it was revealed in July that the parents were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Opening up about the experience, Kardashian said it was “such a blessing”.

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second,” the Good American founder explained.

She said her older sister Kim’s surrogacy pregnancies meant she had a greater understanding and awareness of the process. Kim’s youngest children, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, were both born via surrogate.

“If it wasn’t for Kimberly I wouldn’t have been as comfortable and aware, so I’m grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” Kardashian said.

However, she noted that Kim’s experiences were “more comfortable”.

“For me, I’m such a control freak. You’re a stranger and I just have to trust you. But I need to know: What are you doing? What are you eating?”

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have disclosed their son’s name. Some fans speculated that he might be called “Snowy” after True was heard saying the name in a video shared on social media.

“My daughter says his name is snowy, and it’s not snowy,” Kardashian clarified.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson and Kardashian discussed her relationship with Thompson following his repeated infidelities, some of which have been documented on TV.

Kardashian said she is “learning to unlove her ex”. She said: “It’s not that easy [because of] the habits that you built. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. I would share my life with him

“[I’m] learning to just reprogramme myself. Even if someone did something bad to me, it does not just mean there’s a wall, and I’ve built It up.

“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen over night.”