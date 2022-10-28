Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘The shop is closed’: Khloe Kardashian says she won’t have any more children

Reality TV star has two children with ex Tristan Thompson

Saman Javed
Friday 28 October 2022 08:25
Comments
Kelly Clarkson asks Khloe Kardashian on how to ‘un-love’ an ex

Khloe Kardashian has said being a “control freak” made her experience of surrogacy more difficult as she reveals that she doesn’t plan on having any more children.

The reality TV star welcomed her second child, a son, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in August. The pair, who have had a tumultuous on-off relationship since 2016, also share a daughter named True, four.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (27 October), Kardashian said she is ecstatic about having both a daughter and a son, and that the “[baby] shop is closed”.

While Kardashian carried True, it was revealed in July that the parents were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Opening up about the experience, Kardashian said it was “such a blessing”.

Recommended

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second,” the Good American founder explained.

She said her older sister Kim’s surrogacy pregnancies meant she had a greater understanding and awareness of the process. Kim’s youngest children, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, were both born via surrogate.

“If it wasn’t for Kimberly I wouldn’t have been as comfortable and aware, so I’m grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” Kardashian said.

However, she noted that Kim’s experiences were “more comfortable”.

“For me, I’m such a control freak. You’re a stranger and I just have to trust you. But I need to know: What are you doing? What are you eating?”

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have disclosed their son’s name. Some fans speculated that he might be called “Snowy” after True was heard saying the name in a video shared on social media.

“My daughter says his name is snowy, and it’s not snowy,” Kardashian clarified.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson and Kardashian discussed her relationship with Thompson following his repeated infidelities, some of which have been documented on TV.

Kardashian said she is “learning to unlove her ex”. She said: “It’s not that easy [because of] the habits that you built. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. I would share my life with him

Recommended

“[I’m] learning to just reprogramme myself. Even if someone did something bad to me, it does not just mean there’s a wall, and I’ve built It up.

“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen over night.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in