Britney Spears reveals she has incurable nerve damage that causes pain and numbness

Britney Spears has opened up to her Instagram fans about health issues she has been experiencing.

The 40-year-old popstar revealed that she has nerve damage on the right side of her body and that she is struggling with pain and disturbed sleep as a result.

The “Toxic” star said that she wakes up “like three times a week in bed with my hands are completely numb” and feelings of “pins and needles” on the right side of her body that “shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple… it stings and it’s scary”.

Posting the update alongside a video of herself dancing, she added that while there is “no cure” for her ailment, dancing helps alleviate the symptoms.

She continued: “Nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.”

Spears added that the “the last three years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state… I couldn’t face it”.

The reference to “that place” appears to relate to the medical facility Spears was placed in against her will in 2019.

“It’s funny though - when I dance, I don’t feel the pain,” she continued.

“It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength… by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck… my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe…”.

She signed off stating that she was “gonna vacuum now!”.

Her comments come weeks after the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” wrote on social media that she was “traumatised for life” following her 13-year conservatorship and was unlikely t be able to perform live shows again.

In an Instagram post which she subsequently deleted, Spears shared a long message detailing the work required to put together her previous shows.

“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote before ending her message with “kiss my God damn mother f***ing a**.”

The last time Spears performed live was on 31 December 2017 in Las Vegas.