Eric Stonestreet has hit back at social media trolls who said he was too old for his fiance, Lindsay Schweitzer.

Stonestreet is 49, while Schweitzer is “almost 42”. The actor poked fun on Instagram at those who criticised the seven-year age gap.

The Modern Family star re-shared photos from their engagement announcement but edited Schweitzer’s appearance to make her look significantly older.

Along with the photo, Stonestreet wrote: “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée. Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

Stonestreet publicly announced their engagement last Sunday and joked that her answer to his proposal was: “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people’.”

Following the announcement, a number of famous friends congratulated the couple including Zachary Levi, Michael Bublé and Hilary Scott from the band Lady A.

The pair have been together for five years after meeting at a charity event in 2016.