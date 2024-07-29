Erica Ash, We Have A Ghost and Survivor’s Remorse star, dead at 46

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Erica Ash, the actor and comedian known for her roles in Survivor’s Remorse and We Have A Ghost, has died. She was 46.

In a statement, Ash’s mother Diann paid tribute to her daughter: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024).

“After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life.

“Her memory will live eternally in our hearts. In honor of Erica’s memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time.”

Erica Chantal Ash was born in Florida on September 19, 1977. Both parents were in the military, so she grew up around the world including a period in Germany.

She attended performing arts college in Atlanta, Georgia before finding work as a back-up singer and runway model and pursuing a career in the entertainment business.

open image in gallery Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Christopher Landon and Tig Notaro attend the ‘We Have A Ghost’ premiere in LA in 2023 ( Getty Images for Netflix )

From 2007 to 2008 she was a cast member of sketch comedy show The Big Gay Sketch Show. Her success in the series led her to be cast on another sketch show, MADtv, in 2008. She was known for performing a variety of celebrity impressions, including Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg and Michelle Obama.

In 2013 she was cast in the recurring role of Bridgette Hart in Kevin Hart’s spoof reality series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

BET, which broadcast the show, paid tribute to Ash on social media: “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama ‘In Contempt’ and reality spoof ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

From 2014 to 2017 she played Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway in the Starz comedy-drama Survivor’s Remorse.

Ash’s film credits include appearances in Scary Movie 5 (2013), Uncle Drew (2018) and Outlaw Johnny Black (2023). In 2023 she also starred in the Netflix supernatural horror comedy We Have A Ghost alongside David Harbour, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie.

Fellow comedian Loni Love paid her respects to Ash on Instagram, writing: “Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans.”