A resurfaced video clip of Euphoria’s Angus Cloud has left fans in hysterics.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old actor, who stars as drug dealer Fez in HBO’s hit Zendaya-led drama, was pulled in for an interview at an Oscar party hosted by Vanity Fair.

In a portion, shared on Twitter by LGBTQ+ activist Matt Bernstein, ET’s Lauren Zima asks Cloud a series of questions about his pivotal role and the “devastating” season two finale, which left Fez’s fate ambiguous.

“What would you tell the fans who had such incredibly emotionally strong reactions to the finale?” Zima began.

“I’d tell them, uh, that’s what’s up, you know what I’m saying?” he responded, lethargically.

Continuing on, the reporter attempted to ask what his reaction was when he first read the script, with Cloud retorting: “What part of the script?”

Chuckling, Zima clarified: “The final episodes.”

“Oh yeah, I was uh, I was kind of tripping. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah that’s wild,’” the actor answered.

Pressing further, Zima asked where he “hopes the show goes from here”.

Looking increasingly more disinterested, Cloud said: “I hope it keeps going up.”

“Has it all been emotional for you?” Zima wondered, with Cloud giving her a one-word “yeah”.

In a final attempt, Zima asked him to elaborate on “how”, to which Cloud simply shut her down, saying: “No thank you.”

Fans have hilariously responded to Cloud’s “unbothered” state, with many finding his real-life personality nearly identical to Fez.

Dave Jorgenson on Twitter (Dave Jorgenson on Twitter)

“Zendaya is acting, this man is just in a documentary,” the Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson joked, with a second fan quipping: “Still in character, what dedication.”

British singer Bishop Briggs joined the discourse, writing: “I wish I had the confidence to just say ‘no thank you’ whenever I got asked something.”

Another agreed, adding: “I aspire to be this level of unbothered.”

Rachelle Akuffo on Twitter (Rachelle Akuffo on Twitter)

“That’s that ‘end of 2022’ energy,” Yahoo!’s Rachelle Akuffo wrote.

Someone responded: “I was ded af the first time I saw this.”

Back in August, Cloud revealed that he had broken his skull as a teenager after falling into a construction pit, resulting in “minor brain damage”.

“It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain,” he explained.