Jacob Elordi has opened up about what it’s like filming his nude scenes on Euphoria.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on 1 March, host EllenDeGeneres joked that Elordi’s character Nate was naked during most of his scenes.

She then asked whether or not Elordi was consulted before filming his nude scenes.

“You have no choice,” Elordi responded. “Every scene is like, ‘He sleeps with this person. He does this with this person naked.’”

He went on to add that the crew on set has been the same since the first season, so getting naked in front of them “is like getting naked in front of your family”.

“It’s always weird,” he laughed.

However, the Australian actor explained that “the nakedness comes with the territory of the character”.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in ‘Euphoria' (Warner Media, LLC)

“He’s this ultra-masculine, macho jock. Those guys, I think, tend to go around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of OK,” Elordi said.

He added that they have an intimacy coordinator on set whom he feels is “like a second mother” and frequently checks in with them.

“She’s like, ‘Are you comfortable? Are you OK?’ To the point where you’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m fine,’” Elordi said.

Elordi isn’t the first castmember to talk about the show’s much-discussed nudity.

In recent interviews, other actors including Sydney Sweeney, Minka Kelly, and Chloe Cherry have also discussed their experiences filming nude scenes on the show.

Euphoria can be streamed on HBO Max and on Sky and NOW in the UK.