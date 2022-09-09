Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An Ohio stalker – who called himself “Freddy Krueger” – has been sentenced to prison for a “12-year campaign of harassment” against CSI: Miami star Eva LaRue and her daughter.

James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced to 3 and a half years in federal prison on Thursday (8 September) in US District Court in Los Angeles.

The sentencing follows nearly three years after his arrest for stalking LaRue (best known for her roles in CSI: Miami and All My Children) and her young daughter since March 2007.

LaRue’s daughter was five years old when Rogers began violently threatening her.

In a sentencing memorandum, as reported by Law & Crime, prosecutors noted that Rogers signed letters that he sent LaRue as “Freddy Krueger”, the fictional, supernatural serial killer from the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

An investigation found approximately 37 threatening letters that Rogers mailed LaRue and her daughter, including one in June 2015, which read: “I am the man who has been stalking for the last seven years. Now I have my eye on you too.”

Prosecutors also said Rogers sent LaRue’s “romantic partner” at least two letters “with murder threats”, for which he has not been criminally charged.

Rogers worked as a nursing assistant at a retirement and assisted living centre.

He pleaded guilty in April to all charges: two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking.