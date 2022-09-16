Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evan Peters has left fans predicting they’ll have nightmares watching his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s forthcoming biopic series.

The American Horror Story star will play the serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The series will explore how Dahmer, who is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers and was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991, was able to evade police capture for so long.

On Friday (16 September), the first trailer for Dahmer was released. It shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his neighbour (Niecy Nash) complains about the smell and sound of screaming from his home.

The trailer prompted reactions of shock from viewers, who said that Peters looked “perfectly” like the serial killer.

“He looks like him a bit too much,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Oh jeez he’s got an uncanny resemblance to him,” another commented, adding that they found the similarity “unsettling”.

One tweet read: “Welp, this trailer officially has caused me nightmares moving forward!”

“Give him the Emmy already!” another commented. “This is right in his wheelhouse! He played similar roles in AHS, great actor.”

Dahmer was known by the media as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or “Milwaukee Monster”, as many of his later murders involved necrophilia or cannibalism.

While he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a personality disorder, he was found to be legally sane at his trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison. He was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

You can read about more of the greatest on-screen portrayals of real-life serial killers here.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story comes to Netflix on Wednesday 21 September.