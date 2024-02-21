For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ricky Gervais and Miranda Hart have led tributes to The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh, who has died aged 50.

News of MacIntosh’s death was confirmed by his close friend Ed Scott, who wrote: “I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh.

“He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.”

The British sitcom, which was created, written and directed by Gervais and Stephen Merchant, follows the lives of office employees in the Slough branch of a fictional paper company.

Gervais paid tribute to MacIntosh, calling his co-star “an absolute original”.

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” Gervais wrote on X/Twitter.

Gervais then shared a photo of an award statuette that The Office cast received in 2002 for TV Comedy Moment of the Year.

“This was for Keith’s appraisal scene,” wrote Gervais, pointing to MacIntosh’s iconic scene where he says his professional weakness is having eczema.

Ewen MacIntosh has been remembered as a ‘iconic scene stealer’ (BBC)

Meanwhile, Hart, who starred in one scene with MacIntosh in her TV show Miranda, wrote: ”We were the same age and crossed paths many times as we did our best to be funny and make a living out of it.

“It wasn’t always likely but we did it and I am glad we got to do a scene together. Thank you xx.”

W1A actor Rufus Jones called MacIntosh a “familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started”.

“[He] went on to create one of the most iconic scene stealers in tv comedy history. An absolute pleasure of a guy.”

TV producer Gina Lyons said she was “heartbroken” to hear the news about her “very special friend @ewenmacintosh has passed away. He was such an incredibly kind and funny person. Eternally loved”.

Stand-up comedian Richard Herring wrote on X/Twitter that it was “very sad news”.

Ewen MacIntosh dressed up as Ali G in ‘The Office’ (BBC)

A statement from MacIntosh’s management company Just Right Management, confirmed his death, stating: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.

“There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

More to follow