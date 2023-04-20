Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F Murray Abraham has issued a statement following claims he was fired from Mythic Quest for sexual misconduct.

The Oscar-winning actor, 83, appeared in the first two seasons as video game writer CW Longbottom, but was absent from the third season, which aired in 2021.

A new Rolling Stone report claims that Abraham, who recently starred in HBO’s The White Lotus, found himself at the centre of two concerns regarding his on-set behaviour.

According to a production source, the actor was allegedly warned to keep away from some of the Apple TV Plus series’s female stars.

However, a second incident, which was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney, is said to have resulted in his departure.

Abraham has issued a response to the report, which he called “a sincere and deeply felt apology”.

“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes – nothing more – that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people,” the Amadeus actor told ComingSoon.

“I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

F Murray Abraham in ‘Mythic Quest’ (Apple TV Plus)

At the time of season three’s release, McElhenney told Variety: “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that CW is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

The Independent has contacted Murray and McElhenney for additional comment.