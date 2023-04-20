‘I lost a great job’: F Murray Abraham addresses claim he was ‘fired’ from Mythic Quest for sexual misconduct
‘I hope they will forgive me,’ Oscar-winning actor and ‘White Lotus’ star said
F Murray Abraham has issued a statement following claims he was fired from Mythic Quest for sexual misconduct.
The Oscar-winning actor, 83, appeared in the first two seasons as video game writer CW Longbottom, but was absent from the third season, which aired in 2021.
A new Rolling Stone report claims that Abraham, who recently starred in HBO’s The White Lotus, found himself at the centre of two concerns regarding his on-set behaviour.
According to a production source, the actor was allegedly warned to keep away from some of the Apple TV Plus series’s female stars.
However, a second incident, which was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney, is said to have resulted in his departure.
Abraham has issued a response to the report, which he called “a sincere and deeply felt apology”.
“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes – nothing more – that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people,” the Amadeus actor told ComingSoon.
“I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”
At the time of season three’s release, McElhenney told Variety: “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that CW is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”
The Independent has contacted Murray and McElhenney for additional comment.
