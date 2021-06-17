The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has addressed the discourse surrounding the relationship between his character Sam and Sebastian Sam’s Bucky.

Mackie was asked about the topic during a recent interview with Variety.

In the Marvel series, Sam and Bucky are depicted as having a close relationship, which some fans have viewed as a possible romance in the making.

Speaking to Variety, however, Mackie said that to him, the relationship between the two characters is primarily a friendship.

“It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool. You would always meet your friends at the bar, you know,” the actor told the publication.

“You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalise themselves.”

He elaborated on the meaning he sees in the friendship between Sam and Bucky, stating: “Sam and [Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers] had a relationship where they admired, appreciated and loved each other. Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released between March and April 2021 and is available to stream now on Disney+.