Superman actor Dean Cain has paid tribute to former co-star Farrah Forke, who has died aged 54.

Forke died of cancer at her home in Texas on 25 February. The news was announced on Wednesday (2 March).

The actor played attorney Mayson Drake in the second season of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which was broadcast in 1994 and 1995.

Before that, she was known for playing pilot Alex Lambert in the sitcom Wings from 1992 to 1994.

Cain, sharing a photo of the pair in Lois & Clark, wrote: “RIP Farrah.”

Wings star Steven Robert Weber, who played Folkes’ love interest Brian Hackett, wrote on Instagram: “Farrah Forke has passed. She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful and grounded as her character “Alex” on Wings.”

Tim Daly, who played Brian’s brother, Joe, added: “Saddened to hear of Farrah Forke’s passing. I’m sending love to her friends and family.”

Forke’s other TV credits included Ned and Stacey and Party of Five. She starred opposite Michael Douglas in Disclosure, and Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in Michael Mann’s Heat.

Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain and Farrah Forke in ‘Lois & Clark’ in 1994 (ABC)

The actor moved from Texas to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute, with her first acting credit – in Brain Twister – arriving in 1991.

Forke also had experience voice acting, and provided the voice for the superhero Big Barda on the series Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited.

She eventually stepped away from acting in order to raise her twins, Chuck and Wit Forke.

Forke is survived by her mother, stepfather, two sons, and three sisters.