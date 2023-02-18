Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fawn has made it to the final of The Masked Singer.

The character is one of just three contestants left on the hit ITV game show.

Fawn is a wide-eyed deer, who wears a brown and white spotted jacket and trousers and matching bow on her head, with furry leg warmers.

In her first appearance, Fawn asked for five sugars in her tea, before remarking: “Like a fawn, I admit that when I was young I was a bit awkward.”

The judges noted she was wearing a necklace that said “Sandy”.

“Call me a boffin, but maths was a passion... that my brain later helped me to win later in life,” she said.

“Now I’m grown up, I’m not awkward at all.”

Fawn sang “Tale as Old as Time” from the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, wowing the judges with her voice.

Some viewers immediately suggested Carol Vorderman was behind the mask, given her former stint on Countdown.

(ITV)

Rita Ora guessed British actor Hannah Waddingham, while Mo Gilligan thought it could be Kim Woodburn, but admitted he was struggling.

Jonathan Ross decided it was ex-chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, while Davina McCall speculated that it was former Spice Girls singer Mel C.

“I live in a cottage, but not in a palace... I visited Wonderland, but my name isn’t Alice,” Fawn said for her riddle.

We next saw Fawn in episode four (Saturday 21 January). In her video introduction, she teased that “it was in a topsy turvy land that I discovered a very heavy, silvery-white metal” – a possible reference to platinum?

She referred to having “lots of other trophies” as we saw a travel case marked as “precious cargo”.

Then, Fawn was seen walking outdoors carrying a picnic basket with a bowling pin poking out, before she opted for marmalade instead of jam on her scone.

On the stage, Fawn gave a rendition of the Madonna hit “Into the Groove”. Rita Ora offered Delta Goodrem as an option before Jonathan Ross suggested that Anne-Marie could be under the costume.

Mo Gilligan then said that Fawn could be Dannii Minogue, and Davina McCall rounded off the guesses with Jacqueline Jossa, a previous I’m a Celebrity winner who once skipped the NTAs to go bowling with her family.

Finally, Fawn shared two additional clues, only one of which is relevant to her identity: “Let me tell you what I ‘herd’, they're saying you might know me from the movies” and “They're saying to take care moving around the festival. Don’t want to break a leg!”

On Saturday (28 January), Fawn’s VT included the words “short road”, “long road” and “even longer road”. The letters “AL” also made an appearance, along with the number 98.

Fawn said that she knows a lot about “travelling great distances” and could take “three, maybe four flights a day”. She also said she’d worn a disguise in the past and had previously been in the background in her early career.

After Fawn sang “Ironic” by Alanis Morisette, Gilligan was convinced LeAnn Rimes was behind the mask. Ross went for Kéllé Bryan, Ora went for Paula Radcliffe and McCall said Lindsay Lohan.

On 4 February, during Fawn’s VT, they referred to themselves at the “joker in the pack”, adding: “Have you heard about the deer who won the lottery?”

Fawn also said “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and told viewers: “When it comes to who I really am I’m the thorn in their side.” A reference to Top of the Pops also featured in the clue package.

In the semi-final, Fawn performed two numbers – “Tomorrow” from Annie and Dua Lipa’s “Be The One”.

During the episode, a few other clues dropped, one of which was the word “Platinum”.

A video sequence also saw Fawn walk past a deck chair surrounded by inflatable palm trees and beach balls.

Viewers have guessed that it could be Spice Girls star Emma Bunton underneath the mask.

The Masked Singer concludes on Saturday 18 February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.