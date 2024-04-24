FBI International fans stunned as lead star quits series

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of the American crime procedural FBI International have been rocked by the news of one of its lead character’s imminent departure.

Luke Kleintank, one of the original cast members of the CBS show, has announced his exit after three seasons as the head of the FBI fly team unit, Scott Forrester.

This news follows the departure of Heida Reed, who left the drama in February’s season premiere.

Kleintank mentioned his commitment to his family as a key reason for his choice to leave the show, which is filmed in Hungary.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” the actor said in a statement shared with Deadline.

“This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.

“I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways.”

Kleintank concluded: “Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester on FBI International ( CBS / YouTube )

The series follows a team of FBI special agents based in Budapest, Hungary who investigate crime and terrorism abroad.

Following FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International is the third offering in showrunner Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise.

Kleintank scored a lead role in the show in 2021.

Luke Kleintank ( Getty Images )

The show also recently said goodbye to fellow principal character Special Agent Jamie Kellett, played by Heida Reed since 2021.

In her final episode, Kellett told her team that she was transferring to the Washington, DC field office.

She explained to Forrester that after her sister died by suicide, she had promised to “live my life for the both of us,” adding: “I have served my country, fell in love, I ran away from my grief”. But now, “it’s time to go back home.”

In response to the news of Kleintank’s departure, some of the show’s viewers have shared their disappointed reactions on social media.

“I’m very sorry to hear this,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Forrester is the main reason I watch the show but I’m not surprised, it must be hard to raise a family in another continent, with such a young kid. All the best to him and I hope to see him soon in another project.”

Another wrote: “I hate to hear that I love FBI International.”

Meanwhile, a different fan of the show claimed to have expected this news, commenting that Kleintank’s screen time had fallen. He wrote: “Not really a surprise. His time on-screen has gotten less and less, and they brought in one character as a possible replacement, and now another.”

Kleintank’s final episode as Scott Forrester airs on CBS on 7 May. UK viewers can watch FBI: International on Apple TV+.