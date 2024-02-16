For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FBI: International actor Heida Reed thanked fans in a new Instagram post as her role was written off in the show’s season three premiere.

The CBS episode, which aired on Wednesday (14 February), saw her character Agent Jamie Kellett reveal she is transferring to the agency’s Washington DC office.

“Thank you so much to the fans for letting Jamie into your hearts. Agent Kellett out!” the Poldark actor wrote on Instagram alongside images of her in the series.

Fans were left heartbroken, commenting: “I could not imagine Scott without Jamie.”

Others added: “Truly disappointed. We all loved your character. It really won’t be the same” and “I only watch the show because of you... truly disappointed”.

In the premiere, she explains to former love interest and Special Agent Scott Forrester (played by Bones actor Luke Kleintank) that her sister’s suicide had made her promise she would “live live for the both of us”.

Agent Kellett adds: “I have served my country, fell in love, I ran away from my grief... it’s time to go back home.”

Heida Reed thanked fans for their support as her character exited the series (Heida Reed/Instagram: @heida.reed)

Forrester appears completely blindsided and asks him to give her a few days, but she is adamant she must leave.

In an interview with TV Insider, Kleintank had said that filming their final scene at the train station as Agents Kellett and Forrester say goodbye to each other was “bittersweet”.

He added: “It’s just one of those things, they could have been together. It’s sad, but I don’t know, it’s kind of that Notebook moment, I guess.

“There would’ve always been that potential. I don’t know if he would’ve been the one to push it forward, but if it happened, I don’t think he would’ve contested. I think that’s my answer: Maybe.”

Deadline had previously reported that the actor was set to leave the show early, but there had been no confirmation of how her character would exit the show or when.

Reed has been a part of the series since it launched in 2021. Her absence appears to have been filled by new character Special Agent Amanda Tate played by Batwoman actor Christina Wolfe.

FBI International airs on CBS and as an American crime series that follows a team of FBI special agents who investigate crime and terrorism abroad. It is the second spin-off from Dick Wolf’s FBI drama and the third series in the FBI franchise.