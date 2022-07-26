A representative for American Pickers host Mike Wolfe has asked fans to give former co-host Frank Fritz “space” after his recent stroke.

On 21 July, Wolfe told his Instagram followers that Fritz – who is 58 and appeared on the series from 2010 until 2021 – was admitted to hospital.

“Now is the time to pray for my friend,” he wrote. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

He added: “I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you buddy.”

Wolfe’s words come after tensions flared between the two in August 2021, when it was announced that Fritz had left the History Channel series. Last week’s statement saw Wolfe address this, commenting: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show, but now is not the time to set the record straight.”

Fritz’s future on the show was left up in the air when it returned for its first post-pandemic episode without him. Reports then broke claiming that he had exited the show, but he later said he “didn’t leave”.

“I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came,” Fritz said at the time, adding that Wolfe never called him to see how the surgery went and that the pair hadn’t spoken “for two years”.

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe (Getty Images)

While a majority of fans have flooded Wolfe’s Instagram post with prayer and heart emojis, some disgruntled fans are still calling for the pair to make amends.

Now, Wolfe’s representative has issued a statement regarding Fritz, telling People: “We asked that everyone keeps Frank in their thoughts and prayers.

“The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and giving him the space to do so.”

American Pickers follows antiques and collectibles dealers as they travel around the US to buy various items for resale, clients, or their personal collections.