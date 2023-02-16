Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frank Skinner has explained why he longer wishes to be on TV.

The comedian, who had his own BBC One chat show in the 1990s, which moved to ITV from 1999 to 2005, said he thinks “radio and podcasts is the place for me” during a new interview.

Skinner was responding to a question that asked him whetherhe was happiest “on stage, radio or telly”.

“I’m 66 now,” he told Metro.co.uk. “I think the human face gets quite hard to look at when you get to about 60 onwards. So I think probably radio and podcasts is the place for me.”

He continued: “Plus, I like not having to shave.”

Skinner has been a fixture on TV screens for three decades now, with appearances on comedy shows, Room 101, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster.

In 2014, he appeared alongside Peter Capaldi in an episode of Doctor Who.

He currently hosts his own show on Absolute Radio as well as a podcast on poetry that sees him analyse and discuss his favourite poems.

Skinner is also known for his partnership with David Baddiel, and the comedian opened up about their friendship.

He said: “That’s a friendship that has never diminished. I think I give in a lot,” and quipped: “I think I give in a lot. All my successful relationships have been based on me giving in.”

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s friendship ‘has never diminished’ (Shutterstock)

He also said that the pair “still live in the same road 15 doors away from each other”.

The duo co-wrote and performed 1996 World Cup anthem “Three Lions” alongside The Lightning Seeds, and hosted Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned from 2000 to 2005.

