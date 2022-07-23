Frankie Boyle tears into Boris Johnson with brutal ‘obituary’ for the prime minister

Frankie Boyle has hit out at Boris Johnson in typically brutal fashion.

The Scottish comedian was outspoken in his views about the prime minister during a recent apperance on The Last Leg.

Earlier this month, Johnson announced he would step down as prime minister following a series of resignations in protest over his leadership.

He will remain in power until a successor is named, which is expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

The frontrunners to take Johnson’s place are former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Appearing on The Last Leg, Boyle – sitting next to Tory politician Baroness Sayeeda Warsi – made it clear that he did not favour either candidate.

Asked about the current political landscape, he said: “I just think we’re the first society in history to be ruled by incompetent fascists.”

Boyle continued: “I just think that fascists are normally organised. We’re going to be going to death camps on replacement bus services.

Frankie Boyle (PA)

“We’re going to have the next Prime Minister chosen by a very small group of elderly people during a heatwave and it’s going to be either Rishi Sunak, a guy whose greatest desire in life is to be p****d by Thatcher’s ghost, or Liz Truss, who would be the first Prime Minister to forget to breathe and just die.”

When Warsi mentioned that she looked favourably on Theresa May in comparison, Boyle replied: “Theresa May was a monster as well.”

“What we forget nowadays is that she was only bearable because she had no power. For most of her time as prime minister, she had all the authority of the ‘Do Not Tumble Dry’ label,” he said.

Asked whether he had any farewell words for Johnson, Boyle responded that he “looks like a chewed toffee being cut off the hair of an Afghan greyhound”.

The comedian addressed the prime minister, stating: “You finished with a quote from the terminator,” in reference to his final words at Prime Minister’s Questions, which were: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

“The terminator because you killed 150,000 f***ing people during the pandemic,” he said. “I don’t want to sound like I’ve got a grudge or anything, but I hope a vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag you screaming into hell.”

Fans have praised Boyle for his strong comments to the prime minister, with many writing on Twitter their reactions to his “obituary” of Johnson.

“Frankie Boyle is on great form,” wrote one person.

Another added: “I used to think Frankie Boyle was perhaps a bit too out there for me. I was wrong… his comments on Boris Johnson & #ToryLeadershipFarce whilst on The Last Leg was absolutely awesome.”

At the time of Johnson’s resignation earlier this month, Boyle was among the celebrities to react to his speech.

He wrote on Twitter: “ “Basically a spoken word version of ‘My Way.’”