Nicholas Lyndhurst stars opposite Kelsey Grammer in first look at Frasier reboot

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paramount+ has announced the premiere date of its forthcoming Frasier reboot, along with a teaser of its newly revised theme song.

On Tuesday (22 August), the streamer released a first look at the classic sitcom reboot’s theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs”, performed by series lead Kelsey Grammer.

“Frasier has re-entered the building,” Grammer’s voice teases at the end of the video.

Grammer reprises his role as the titular therapist as he returns to Boston, where his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has just entered college.

According to the official logline: “The new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

Nicholas Lyndhurst stars as Frasier’s old college friend turned university professor, Alan, while Toks Olagundoye plays Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department Olivia. Jess Salgueiro plays Freddy’s roommate Eve, with Enders Keith in the role of Frasier’s nephew, David.

Bebe Neuwirth will return as Lilith – Frasier’s ex-wife and mother of Freddy – whom she originated in NBC’s hit sitcom Cheers. Peri Gilpin will also return as Roz, whom she played on the original show.

Kelsey Grammer in ‘Frasier’ (Pamela Littky/Paramount+)

David Hyde Pierce will not be returning as Niles; however, as it was revealed that “he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance”.

The 10-episode revival is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12 October, followed by a weekly release of new episodes every Thursday – international releases will drop the following day.

CBS will later broadcast the first two episodes on 17 October.

In the original 11-season sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, Grammer’s Frasier had just moved to Seattle to start a new life.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Speaking about the reboot in a June interview with The Independent, Grammer opined that “it may be funnier than the original”.

“Frasier’s going to explore a true friendship, which we never had him do before,” Grammer explained. “David Hyde Pierce as Niles was his go-to – that is not available now. So the idea of a great friend became really appealing and new to Frasier. That’s a brand new world for him.”

Frasier premieres its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12 October in the US, with international releases following the day after.