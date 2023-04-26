Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Frasier reboot has welcomed back another familiar face.

In 2021, it was announced that Kelse Grammer would return to the role of Frasier Crane in a revival series of the Cheers spin-off for Paramount Plus.

However, it was soon revealed that David Hyde Pierce would not be returning as Niles as “he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance”.

Alongside Grammer, the only other returning cast members to have been announced was Bebe Neuwirth, who will reprise her role of Lilith Sternin, and Jan Leeves who will play Daphne– but another has been added to the list.

It has been revealed that Peri Gilpin will be back as Roz Doyle.

The new series, which relocates the characters from Chicago to Boston, will focus on Frasier’s son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

Meanwhile, Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst will be in the series,playing Frasier’s old college friend, alongside fellow new additions Toks Olagundoye and Jess Salguerio.

Frasier, which ran on NBC for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, is expected to return in 2023.

Peri Gilpin is returning in ‘Frasier’ reboot as Roz Doyle (NBC)

Hyde Pierce, speaking about his potential involvement in the reboot, told Vulture in June 2022: “That whole time of my life, the writing on those shows, the actors I got to work with – all of that is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me.”

However, the actor said that he “wouldn’t just do it” for the reason that the experience was such a “valuable” one.

“I believe it can be done without me, too – finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show.”