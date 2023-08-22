Jump to content

Frasier sequel unveils premiere date and new theme song in first-look teaser

Kelsey Grammer returns as sitcom lead

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 22 August 2023 17:14
Comments
'Frasier' impersonates Boris

Paramount+ has announced the premiere date of its forthcoming Frasier sequel, along with a teaser of its newly revised theme song.

On Tuesday (22 August), the streamer released a first look at the classic sitcom reboot’s theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs”, sung by series lead Kelsey Grammer.

“Frasier has re-entered the building,” Grammer’s voice teases at the end of the video.

Grammer reprises his role as the titular Bostonian therapist as he heads to a new city to forge new relationships and an “old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

The revival is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12 October, followed by a weekly release of new episodes every Thursday – international releases will drop the following day.

In the original 11-season sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, Grammer’s Frasier had just moved to Seattle to start a new life.

Frasier premieres its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12 October in the US, with international releases following the day after.

More to follow

