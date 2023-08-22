Frasier sequel unveils premiere date and new theme song in first-look teaser
Kelsey Grammer returns as sitcom lead
Paramount+ has announced the premiere date of its forthcoming Frasier sequel, along with a teaser of its newly revised theme song.
On Tuesday (22 August), the streamer released a first look at the classic sitcom reboot’s theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs”, sung by series lead Kelsey Grammer.
“Frasier has re-entered the building,” Grammer’s voice teases at the end of the video.
Grammer reprises his role as the titular Bostonian therapist as he heads to a new city to forge new relationships and an “old dream or two to finally fulfil”.
The revival is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12 October, followed by a weekly release of new episodes every Thursday – international releases will drop the following day.
In the original 11-season sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, Grammer’s Frasier had just moved to Seattle to start a new life.
