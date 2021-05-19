A 2019 documentary about serial killers Fred and Rosemary West has led police to excavate the cellar of a Gloucester café.

Members of crew who worked on Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Trevor McDonald alerted police to possible evidence that Fred West had buried human remains beneath the establishment.

As part of production on a follow-up documentary, crew members are said to be investigating a number of potential burial sites, including one associated with 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in 1968.

Police announced they would investigate the cellar of The Clean Plate café (formerly known as the Pop In café), after the documentary’s production company told authorities they had found blue material buried in the cellar.

How can I watch Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Trevor McDonald?

Fred & Rose West: The Real Story originally aired on ITV back in 2019. It was hosted by Sir Trevor McDonald, and told the story of the Wests, who committed at least nine murders together between 1973 and 1987.

In the UK, the documentary is currently available to stream on BritBox.