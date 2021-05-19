Fred West news – latest: Police to start digging after ‘six voids’ found during search for suspected victim
Latest developments in hunt for teenager Mary Bastholm who disappeated in 1968
Police are due to begin excavating the cellar of a cafe in Gloucester in the search for the body of Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West.
Work by forensic archaeologists has been underway at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of the teenager, who was last seen alive in January 1968.
Gloucestershire Police had received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing girl could be buried at the location. On Wednesday excavations will begin at the site.
Investigators found a number of structural anomalies within the cellar that warrant further exploration and six voids in the floor will be examined. West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over Mary's disappearance.
Read more:
Detectives to begin excavating Gloucester cafe
Police are preparing to start digging work beneath a Gloucester cafe in the hunt for a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, after finding possible evidence that she may be buried there.
Excavations will begin on Wednesday at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, where detectives’ probe will focus on “six voids” discovered in the floor of the cellar.
Police have confirmed they are searching the premises in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who was last seen less than two miles away at a bus stop on Bristol Road in January 1968.
Here is the full story from our reporter Chiara Giordano, who is at the scene in Gloucester:
Fred West detectives to begin digging for teenager’s body at Gloucester cafe
Locals hope for ‘closure’ as detectives act on possible evidence from TV production company about 1968 disappearance of Mary Bastholm
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the police search for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of the serial killer Fred West.