Police are due to begin excavating the cellar of a cafe in Gloucester in the search for the body of Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West.

Work by forensic archaeologists has been underway at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of the teenager, who was last seen alive in January 1968.

Gloucestershire Police had received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing girl could be buried at the location. On Wednesday excavations will begin at the site.

Investigators found a number of structural anomalies within the cellar that warrant further exploration and six voids in the floor will be examined. West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over Mary's disappearance.

