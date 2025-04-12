Freddie Flintoff reveals healed face ahead of documentary about ‘Top Gear’ accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freddie Flintoff shared a picture of his healed face ahead of the release of his forthcoming Disney+ documentary about his horror crash.

The former cricketer, 46, was involved in a near-fatal incident that left him with significant facial injuries and broken ribs while filming the motoring show Top Gear in December 2022.

The crash led the BBC to suspend production for the “foreseeable future”, deeming it inappropriate to continue. He received £9m in compensation as a result of his injuries.

Flintoff will explore the ramifications of his accident in the new documentary titled Flintoff, which will premiere in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.

Ahead of the release, Disney has shared a promotional image showing Flintoff’s healed face without a scar in sight.

Speaking in the documentary, Flintoff says: “Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.”

“Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much.”

It comes after the cricketer shared a video last year detailing the extent of his facial injuries, which displayed gashes and lacerations across his face, including his cheeks, mouth, nose, and ears.

open image in gallery Freddie Flintoff in the Disney documentary ‘Flintoff’ ( Disney )

Flintoff returned to screens last year with a BBC series titled Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, in which he opened up about that crash. He revealed that he still suffers nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety.

Speaking in Field of Dreams, he said: “I don’t want to sit and feel sorry for myself. I don’t want sympathy. I’m struggling with my anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks – it’s been so hard to cope,” he said in a trailer for the show.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

“But I’m thinking if I don’t do something, I’ll never go. I’ve got to get on with it.”

Flintoff admitted that the after-effects of the crash might follow him “for the rest of my life” and said he believes he is lucky to be alive after he flipped the Morgan Super three-wheeled car while filming Top Gear.

open image in gallery Freddie Flintoff discussing his crash in the BBC series ‘Field of Dreams’ ( BBC )

He said after the crash: “It's going to be a long road back and I've only just started and I am struggling already and I need help. I really am.”

He added: “I'm not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes. I am looking forward to seeing the lads and being around them. I really am.”

Flintoff will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.