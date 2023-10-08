Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has addressed reports it has axed Top Gear following Freddie Flintoff’s “horrific” injury sustained while filming last year.

It was reported on Friday (6 October) that the corporation had advised members of the show’s production to look for work elsewhere 10 months after Flintoff’s accident at the top Gear test track in Dunsfold Aerodrome.

There has been plenty of speculation around whether the show would return in the wake of the incident, with the BBC stating it will undertake an internal review before making a decision.

However, the BBC has denied the reports that Top Gear has been cancelled, with a spokesperson stating: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

Former England cricket captain and TV personality Flintoff, 45, whose name is Andrew but is widely known by his nickname Freddie, was recently filmed speaking publicly for the first time since the accident in a clip released by England Cricket on social media.

In the video, where he awarded an England cap to spin bowler Tom Hartley, Flintoff said: “It gives me so much pleasure to share what is going to be a day Tom that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life.”

Flintoff also touched on the incident and added: “They’ll [England Cricket team] share the good times with you, the successes. But as I found over the past few months, they’ll be there in the hardest times of your life, they will stand next to you.”

He suffered serious facial injuries during an accident on a Top Gear set (Getty)

Filming for series 34 of Top Gear was halted after the accident, and the BBC said in March that it would be inappropriate to resume making the series at that time following an internal investigation into what happened.

Flintoff’s son Corey said at the time he was “lucky to be alive” and described it as a “pretty nasty crash”. Former sports star Flintoff began presenting Top Gear in 2019.

Additional reporting by Agencies