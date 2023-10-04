Freddie Flintoff speaks on camera for first time since Top Gear horror crash

Footage of Freddie Flintoff making an emotional speech ahead of England’s ODI clash with Ireland last month has been released by the ECB.

The cricket legend turned TV presenter has been recovering from injuries sustained during a high-speed crash while filming for Top Gear in December 2022.

Flintoff was seen for the first time since the horrific incident in September, as he quietly returned to cricket, working with the England team.

In new footage shared on social media, the 2005 Ashes hero is seen delivering a moving speech to the team, as well as presenting Tom Hartley with his ODI cap.