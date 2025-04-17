Freddie Flintoff’s terrifying Top Gear crash shown in emotional documentary trailer
‘I’ve lived under the radar for seven months,’ cricketer said in preview
Images of Freddie Flintoff’s terrifying Top Gear accident have been released as part of the forthcoming Disney+ documentary about his horror crash.
The former cricketer, 46, was involved in a near-fatal incident that left him with significant facial injuries and broken ribs while filming the motoring show Top Gear in December 2022.
The crash led the BBC to suspend production for the “foreseeable future”, deeming it inappropriate to continue. He received £9m in compensation as a result of his injuries.
In the trailer for new documentary Flintoff, the sportsman reflected on the horrifying crash, which saw him retreat from public life for over half a year.
“I've lived under [the] radar for seven months,” Flintoff said in the preview. “One of the real frustrations was the speculation – that's why I'm doing this now. What actually happened.”
Speaking about his “life-altering” injuries, the cricketer said: “I'm not saying I’m embracing them, but I'm not trying to hide my scars.”
He added: “It's almost like a reset. I'm trying to find out what I am now. I've always seemed to be able to flick a switch, I've got to find that switch again.”
Flintoff will explore the ramifications of his accident in the new documentary, which will premiere in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.
His wife Rachael Wools, will also appear in the film. The pair married in March 2005 after they met at Edgbaston Cricket Ground three years earlier.
Also being interviewed for the documentary are the sportsman’s close friends: cricketer Michael Vaughan, presenter James Corden and comedian Jack Whitehall.
Flintoff returned to screens last year with a BBC series titled Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, in which he opened up about that crash. He revealed that he still suffers nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety.
Speaking in Field of Dreams, he said: “I don’t want to sit and feel sorry for myself. I don’t want sympathy. I’m struggling with my anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks – it’s been so hard to cope,” he said in a trailer for the show.
“But I’m thinking if I don’t do something, I’ll never go. I’ve got to get on with it.”
Flintoff admitted that the after-effects of the crash might follow him “for the rest of my life” and said he believes he is lucky to be alive after he flipped the Morgan Super three-wheeled car while filming Top Gear.
He said after the crash: “It's going to be a long road back and I've only just started and I am struggling already and I need help. I really am.”
He added: “I'm not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes. I am looking forward to seeing the lads and being around them. I really am.”
Flintoff will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.
