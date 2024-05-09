Friday the 13th prequel series from A24 axes showrunner Bryan Fuller

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Friday the 13th prequel series that is being developed by A24 for Peacock has lost its showrunner over creative differences.

Bryan Fuller, who previously created shows including Hannibal and American Gods, had been announced to head up the series when it was first commissioned in 2022.

However, earlier today Fuller wrote on X/Twitter that he is parting ways with the project.

“Adapting classic horror is something I have some experience with,” he wrote. “These shows require a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor. It requires people to take the leap with me.

“When it works, as with Hannibal, the results can be powerful for the storytellers and the audience. I couldn’t be more proud of the work my co-showrunner Jim Danger Gray and I were able to accomplish with our brilliant writing staff despite the challenges we faced.

“For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy.”

The hockey mask from ‘Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives’ was auctioned in 2022 ( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images )

According to reports in Variety, A24 and Peacock hope to find a new showrunner as soon as possible. Production has not yet begun and no casting has taken place.

Last October, Fuller was sued for alleged sexual harassment by a fellow producer with whom he worked on a 2022 AMC queer horror docuseries.

In a lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Sam Wineman accused Fuller, 54, of making persistent references to masturbation, engaging in casual bullying and fostering a hostile work environment.

Via his lawyer, Fuller vehemently denied the allegations, calling Wineman a “pathological liar”.

Bryan Fuller in Los Angeles in 2017 ( Getty Images )

According to the documents seen by The Independent, Wineman alleged that Fuller sexually assaulted him several times, doing so “under the guise” of “cracking his back”. At which point, Fuller would allegedly “completely restrict” Wineman from movement as he pressed his penis against Wineman’s buttocks, holding it there so that he could feel it through the fabric of Fuller’s trousers.

Wineman and Fuller, who are both gay, worked together on the four-part docuseries Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, which released on AMC’s Shudder streaming service in 2022.

Wineman claimed that he was removed from the project in August 2021, around four weeks after he complained about Fuller’s conduct.